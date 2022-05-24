Four ACT public schools have cohorts learning from home as illness continues to affect the teaching workforce.
Namadgi School has asked years 7 and 8 to stay home until June 1.
Gowrie Primary School year 5 and 6 students will also be learning remotely until June 1.
Caroline Chisholm School has extended remote learning measures for year 9 and 10 students until Friday.
Wanniassa School year 9 and 10 students are scheduled to have their last day of remote learning on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, St Francis Xavier College has asked the year 7 to 10 students to stay home one day per week for four weeks to manage staff absences.
Community transmission of COVID-19 is largely driving the lack of staff in schools, who are either getting sick or isolating with family members.
Many students are returning to class this week after doing a week-long stint of online learning.
A vaccine mandate for teachers lifted in the ACT on May 13, clearing the way for employees to return to their usual roles.
In Term 1, there was an average of 348 teachers absent daily across the ACT public school system, with a large increase in the number of staff taking COVID leave.
All Catholic systemic schools and ACT public schools are scheduling two extra pupil free days in Term 2 to help teachers catch up on planning time.
Catholic school teachers in NSW and ACT are set to walk off the job on Friday as negotiations for their enterprise agreement have stalled.
Individual schools will have different supervision arrangements in place.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
