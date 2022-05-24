Zed Seselja is bunkering down and refusing to concede defeat as independent David Pocock edges closer to an historic ACT Senate win.
The former Wallabies captain has yet to claim victory as counting continues, but he told The Canberra Times late on Tuesday that it "looks increasingly likely that the final result will be in our favour" as preferences continued to flow his way.
"The strong show of support from across the political spectrum reflects the power of an independent candidate to represent the views of our whole community," Mr Pocock said.
The post mortem into Senator Seselja's performance has already began, with Liberals insiders fearing it might take multiple elections to wrestle back the Senate seat.
Senator Seselja declined The Canberra Times' requests for comment on Tuesday.
His only public comments since election night came via a Facebook statement on Sunday, when he signalled he was pinning his hopes on pre-poll and postal votes carrying him across the line.
Some Liberal figures are not giving up hope.
One branch chair emailed members on Tuesday to say the party held out hope that "the vote swings our way and the efforts of his team are rewarded as the Senate count continues".
However many others are resigned to losing their only representative in the Federal Parliament.
The Canberra Times understands a group of moderate Liberals arranged to meet on Tuesday night to discuss Saturday's election result and the future direction of the party.
Senator Seselja's brand of hardline conservatism has shaped the local branch, making him a powerful but divisive figure.
Liberal members who spoke to The Canberra Times on the condition of anonymity are optimistic the branch can reposition itself following Senator Seselja's departure.
But there is also palpable anger among sections of the membership.
"The loss of the ACT Senate seat is unacceptable and rests entirely at the feet of Zed Seselja - he is the architect of his own demise," one member said.
"At every opportunity he has chosen his own personal crusades over the interests of the territory which has put him at odds with his own community on an almost daily basis since his election."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
