Ingredients
6 good-quality pork sausages
Advertisement
3 parsnips, halved
1 bunch of Dutch baby carrots, tops removed
1 large brown onion, quartered
4 medium potatoes, washed and quartered
2 zucchini, cut into 2.5cm pieces
1 punnet of vine cherry tomatoes
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180C and line Wiltshire 1l enamel baking tray with baking paper.
2. Layer the sausages, parsnips, baby carrots, onion, potato and zucchini on the tray and drizzle with olive oil. Toss to combine. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt, pepper and fresh herbs of your choice (such as rosemary, thyme or oregano).
3. Place into the oven and bake for 35 minutes. Add in the cherry tomatoes and bake for a further 10-15 minutes or until blistered. Remove from the oven and serve immediately with crusty bread or your favorite sauce.
Serves 4.
Ingredients
2 large potatoes, diced into 3cm pieces, parboiled until soft
50g butter
2 leek, washed and thinly sliced
Advertisement
2 celery sticks, finely diced
4 tbsp plain flour
2 cups chicken stock
1/2 cup cream
700g salmon fillets, skin and bones removed, cut into 3cm pieces
3/4 cup frozen peas
Advertisement
1 cup grated cheese
2 tsp fresh dill, roughly chopped
1 tsp lemon zest
2-4 pieces puff pastry (depending on the size of your tin)
1 egg, lightly beaten
Method
Advertisement
1. Preheat oven to 200C.
2. In a large saucepan over medium heat add the butter. Cook leek and celery, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes until soft. Sprinkle flour over the cooked vegetables and stir for one minute. Stir in chicken stock and cream until smooth. Add the salmon, peas, cheese, dill and lemon zest and stir to combine and slightly thickened.
3. Spoon mixture into Wiltshire 2.5l oblong baking dish. Place the puff pastry over the pie dish overlapping if necessary to cover the top and press sides down with a fork. Decorate the top with leftover pastry if you would like.
4. Brush the top with egg and place into the oven and bake for 30 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.
5. Serve with sautéed asparagus, bacon and almonds and roasted cherry tomatoes.
Serves 6.
Advertisement
Ingredients
1.3kg butternut pumpkin, cut into quarters, seeds removed
60ml light olive oil
2 tbsp chipotle in adobo, finely chopped
Advertisement
160g store-bought chargrilled capsicum, seeds removed
500ml salt-reduced chicken stock
splash of milk
1 small chorizo, skin removed, finely chopped/crumbled
sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
parsley, to garnish
Advertisement
Method
1. Preheat oven to 200C fan. Whisk together olive oil and chipotle in adobo, season with salt then rub all over the pumpkin quarters. Spread on a Wiltshire 26.5 x 21 x 2cm enamel tray and bake for 40 mins, turning every 10-15 minutes. Allow to cool slightly then peel and discard the skin.
2. Combine pumpkin flesh and capsicum in blender, add a small amount of stock and blend until smooth, adding enough stock to get the soup to a consistency you like. Add a splash of milk, season with salt and pepper and blend to combine.
3. Place the finely chopped chorizo in a large, cold frypan over medium-high heat. Fry until crispy. Serve sprinkled over the soup with a little parsley to garnish.
Serves 4-6.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.