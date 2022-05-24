Neither he, nor his backers, have ever been in step with what is one of the most progressive political jurisdictions in the country. They, if anything, vindicate - at least in part - Paul Keating's famous critique of some elements of the Upper House as "unrepresentative swill". While Senator Seselja is still a long way off conceding, and counting may continue into next week, it is hard to see how he can best independent David Pocock given the likely preference flow.

