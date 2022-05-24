The Canberra Times
Seselja hoist on his own petard

By The Canberra Times
Updated May 24 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 7:30pm
Senator Zed Seselja appears to be in an un-electable position. Picture: Sitthixay Dittavong.

If Senator Zed Seselja is looking for somebody to blame for his now inevitable exit from Parliament, the mirror might be a good place to start.

