In a rapid switch from campaigner to statesman, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been in Tokyo today for the Quad leaders summit.
In what most would consider an impossibly exhausting string of events, Mr Albanese has concluded high-level talks with leaders from the US, Japan and India, confirming Australia will host the third in-person Quad leaders summit in 2023.
President of the USA Joe Biden seemed to think the newest Prime Minister's quick jet setting after an election impressive, joking about Mr Albanese's whirlwind elevation.
"You got sworn in, got on a plane and if you fall asleep while you're here, it's OK," he said.
Back in Australia, Treasurer Jim Chalmers is warning Australians inflation is "high and rising" while promising to do all he can to ease cost-of-living pressures.
Dr Chalmers gave a scathing review of the economic situation on ABC radio Tuesday morning.
"There is no use mincing words, this is a serious economic situation that we are inheriting from our predecessors," he said.
"What will change, you now have a government that understands these cost of living pressures and has a plan to deal with them over time."
For the Coalition currently licking their wounds, senior Nationals MP David Littleproud rebuked the West Australian Premier for labelling potential Liberal leader Peter Dutton as an extremist.
"On economic and national security he is quite hard ... (but) he is more pragmatic on some of the more social and environment issues than people think," Mr Littleproud said.
It's expected the Nationals will have a battle over their leadership, as former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce is likely to have sitting MPs challenge him for the role.
Mr Joyce remained adamant that his role as deputy prime minister under the Liberal-National coalition did not cost them the election.
"People are not that stupid ... they know whether they're voting for a Nationals candidate or Liberals candidate ... there were a lot of other issues at play," he said.
Even though the election is over, political drama seems hardly to be lacking in content.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
