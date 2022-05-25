The new Albanese government has ordered an investigation into the incident and demanded the public service explain why a press release went out confirming the boat's interception. Acting PM Richard Marles yesterday described the Coalition's tactics on election day as disgraceful, but was quick to claim Labor shared their tough stance on illegal boats and that its policy would not change. It's likely the whole thing will be forgotten by this time next week. But if Anthony Albanese ever forgets his vow to change politics for the better in this country, the Sri Lankan boat affair should long serve as a blatant reminder how the electorate no longer has the stomach for crude, vote-grabbing scare tactics.