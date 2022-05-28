Enjoy coastal getaways with Bannisters Hotels Mollymook Advertising Feature

Visit NSW describes Mollymook in the Shoalhaven region of the NSW South Coast as a place "with top surf beaches, whale watching and endless ocean views to enjoy, as well as fabulous regional dining and a picturesque golf course," their website says.

This coastal getaway is about two and a half hours drive from Canberra, so definitely far enough to feel like a holiday but also easily close enough to make a worthwhile weekend or long weekend of it too.

Mollymook Beach goes for 2km, reaching south from Bannisters Point to the southern headland where you'll also find Mollymook Golf Club.



In addition to surfing (and the local surf schools to get beginners on the waves) popular activities in the area also include beach fishing and snorkelling or diving around the rocky headlands and central reef.

There's also The Bogey Hole, a large natural rock pool suitable for parents to swim with their children.

Nearby to Mollymook you'll also find the regional centres of Milton to the northwest, Narrawallee to the north, and Ulladulla to the south.

Bannisters Hotels offer something for everyone like luxury with ocean views or even pet-friendly stays, along with great restaurants and bars. Photo: Supplied

Discover Bannisters

Discover sister hotels Bannisters by the Sea and Bannisters Pavilion in magical Mollymook.



Located only 800m apart, guests can enjoy the best of both hotels.



Whether you're looking for extraordinary ocean views from the luxury of your private balcony, contemporary chic suites only footsteps away from the beach, or pet friendly stays, Bannisters Hotels has something to suit your style.

Dining with Bannisters is a must, and there's a delicious menu for every mood.



Sample locally sourced seafood at the renowned Rick Stein restaurant where guests can find favourites such as fresh sashimi, plump oysters, and seared scallops as well as dishes inspired by Rick's iconic travels around the globe.



Enjoy casual dining and bright flavours at The Rooftop Bar & Grill, where guests can dine surrounded by swaying palms high above the avenue below.



Or, kick back with a refreshing cocktail and light bites at the Pool Bar. With uninterrupted glittering blue water views over the Pacific Ocean, it's the perfect location to while away the hours in the sun or relax with a sun downer.

For even more indulgence, Spa by the Sea offers a dreamy menu of treatments designed to leave guests feeling rejuvenated and restored. Guests can settle into the spa for therapeutic massages, facials or head-to-toe packages and leave with that special glow.



Bannisters Hotels says that seasonal packages are now available, so visit their website for inspiration.

