Visit NSW describes Mollymook in the Shoalhaven region of the NSW South Coast as a place "with top surf beaches, whale watching and endless ocean views to enjoy, as well as fabulous regional dining and a picturesque golf course," their website says.
This coastal getaway is about two and a half hours drive from Canberra, so definitely far enough to feel like a holiday but also easily close enough to make a worthwhile weekend or long weekend of it too.
Mollymook Beach goes for 2km, reaching south from Bannisters Point to the southern headland where you'll also find Mollymook Golf Club.
In addition to surfing (and the local surf schools to get beginners on the waves) popular activities in the area also include beach fishing and snorkelling or diving around the rocky headlands and central reef.
There's also The Bogey Hole, a large natural rock pool suitable for parents to swim with their children.
Nearby to Mollymook you'll also find the regional centres of Milton to the northwest, Narrawallee to the north, and Ulladulla to the south.
Discover sister hotels Bannisters by the Sea and Bannisters Pavilion in magical Mollymook.
Located only 800m apart, guests can enjoy the best of both hotels.
Whether you're looking for extraordinary ocean views from the luxury of your private balcony, contemporary chic suites only footsteps away from the beach, or pet friendly stays, Bannisters Hotels has something to suit your style.
Dining with Bannisters is a must, and there's a delicious menu for every mood.
Sample locally sourced seafood at the renowned Rick Stein restaurant where guests can find favourites such as fresh sashimi, plump oysters, and seared scallops as well as dishes inspired by Rick's iconic travels around the globe.
Enjoy casual dining and bright flavours at The Rooftop Bar & Grill, where guests can dine surrounded by swaying palms high above the avenue below.
Or, kick back with a refreshing cocktail and light bites at the Pool Bar. With uninterrupted glittering blue water views over the Pacific Ocean, it's the perfect location to while away the hours in the sun or relax with a sun downer.
For even more indulgence, Spa by the Sea offers a dreamy menu of treatments designed to leave guests feeling rejuvenated and restored. Guests can settle into the spa for therapeutic massages, facials or head-to-toe packages and leave with that special glow.
Bannisters Hotels says that seasonal packages are now available, so visit their website for inspiration.
See bannisters.com.au or call 02 4454 7400 to plan your next coastal getaway.
Winter holidays are coming up soon and one type of destination that's always popular are the snow fields.
If you have never given skiing or snowboarding a try, or even the family favourite of tobogganing, it can be a little daunting when first learning, but you can have some amazing fun and the feeling of conquering your first black run or landing your first jump is well worth it.
If you are heading to the snow, make sure you book for a couple of days. It will allow you to try a couple of different sports, a variety of equipment styles and sizes and also give you a chance to practice and master skills that you have learnt.
The equipment needed to slide down the slopes usually comes down to four things: height, weight, foot size and purpose.
When starting out it's normally better to hire equipment. The business you hire from will make sure you have the right sized boots, skis and stocks if you are skiing, or the right sized boots and board if you are snowboarding.
For both sports you should grab a pair of goggles to stop the wind and snow but also to reduce sun glare of the snow, and you should always wear a helmet.
You will also need a ski pass. They are normally available as a daily, a weekly or a full season, however you should also definitely purchase your ski passes well in advance. Each resort offers a variety of packages and passes available so it is also worth researching what each one offers in terms of equipment hire, lessons and accommodation.
Beyond this winter season, it's probably a good idea to get your plans in place for summer and for 2023.
Whether it's a cruise of some kind, or an event that you're looking forward to, or anything else that will require bookings to be made in advance, it's best not to leave it too late, lest you miss out on all the fun.
Meanwhile, you don't have to wait for summer to enjoy your weekends or the school holidays.
There are plenty of interesting places within driving distance in all directions, featuring such attractions as the Canberra or Southern Highlands wine regions, various National Parks in the ACT and in NSW, or the NSW Central Coast which has lots of things for all ages to explore all year round.