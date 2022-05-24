The Canberra Times
Opinion

If you treat voters like misbehaving teenagers, don't be surprised when they move out

By Zoë Wundenberg
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:28am, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former PM John Howard with Ryan MP Julian Simmonds during the campaign. Mr Simmonds was defeated by the Greens. Picture: AAP

Even after the weekend's election, after the definitive defeat, after the felling of leadership giants: They. Just. Don't. Get. It.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.