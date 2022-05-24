While entertaining, Mr Joyce's Saturday-night rant on Sky News was indicative of the very problem with politics that Australians have apparently had enough of. His arrogant, condescending and offensive tirade claimed that only cabinet ministers can actually do anything in Parliament, and if your member isn't in the cabinet all they can do is write letters asking for help. Tellingly, his dismissal of the possibility of a minister being willing to hear a representative from an electorate not of their party laid bare the power politics that is played in Canberra: they aren't there to actually serve the people of Australia, they are there to feather their own nests and grow their own power base. I assume Mr Joyce doesn't anticipate being effective for his own electorate this term as he has been ousted from cabinet and installed firmly on the shelf.