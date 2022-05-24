The Canberra Times
Opinion

Minority government amid a teal wave is a future Australia needs to get used to, and the parties have themselves to blame

By Crispin Hull
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Liberal Party has lost its identity in its coalition with the Nationals. Is it time for a partnership rethink? Pictures: Keegan Carroll, James Croucher, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Saturday's election result was not an aberration. Indeed, the result was fairly predictable.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.