The Canberra Times
Opinion

This election showed Australians want climate action. Conservatives should listen

By Cristina Talacko
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is briefed on the east coast flooding disaster at Emergency Management Australia in February. Picture: AAP

It was the climate election no one expected and which no major party wanted.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.