Change. Australians have voted for it and are more than keen to see it. Fervent for it, in fact.
The watershed vote on the weekend was many things, but it was broadly against Scott Morrison and politics as usual.
In comes the Albanese Labor government.
The make up of the 47th Parliament is still being sorted as votes continue to be counted for both the house and Senate. An ALP majority has not yet been secured.
But symbols matter and the transition of power is well underway. There are notable signs for those on the hunt.
The Australian flag is not alone anymore.
Say goodbye to the days, which went into overdrive under Tony Abbott, of multiple Australian flags. Each additional flag a guide to the urgency of the prime-ministerial event.
For Anthony Albanese's first press conference as Prime Minister, the inclusive bundle of flags from the Labor caucus room, including the Aboriginal and the Torres Strait Islander flags, were brought in for the occasion.
He was not alone.
Mr Albanese could have turned up by himself, but to represent the Labor team took to the election he presented as the interim "gang of five" ministry with Penny Wong, Jim Chalmers, Katy Gallagher and Richard Marles. It is noted that only the Prime Minister spoke.
It is the jobs not for the boys.
In a nod to the election result, including the ushering in of a swathe of independent women (over moderate Liberal men), the women's portfolio has been made a priority from day one. It has pointedly gone, at first, to Senator Gallagher. It is expected the position will remain in cabinet.
Mr Albanese also made a big deal of stating he will try to run a "family friendly" parliament, saying he was mindful that school holidays are in July.
It was not that long ago that breast feeding in the chamber was a cause for having kittens, but it is still a pointed follow through after all women have been through in politics in Australia, the reckoning that has taken place and the way it was reflected in Saturday's vote.
"Orderly" was the new Prime Minister's code word.
Mr Albanese promised renewal over revolution, but he is giving out all the signs that there's no rush.
Amid saying he was "ready", he said change was coming in "an orderly way."
That includes relations with the Canberra bureaucracy, pointedly stating: "We won't be sacking public servants either. We will be valued public servants and respecting them."
And that also appears to include relations with the press gallery after a torrid time on the campaign trail, with a particular shift to assert prime ministerial control in the first press conference. Although, he had to run for the plane to Japan and everyone wanted a day one question.
There are always high expectations for follow through after an election, and it is very early days, but the pledge Mr Albanese has made is grand: "I want to bring people together and I want to change the way that politics is conducted in this country."
