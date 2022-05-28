The Canberra Times

A burn-proof edition of Margaret Atwood's 'The Handmaid's Tale' is up for auction

By Hillel Italie
May 28 2022 - 2:00pm
A burn-proof edition of The Handmaid's Tale is up for auction. Picture: Shutterstock

Margaret Atwood has imagined apocalyptic disaster, Dystopian government and an author faking her own death. But until recently she had spared herself the nightmare of trying to burn one of her own books. With a flamethrower, no less. She failed, and that was the point.

