The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Australian Academy of Science achieves gender equity in election of new fellows for first time

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian National University's Ute Roessner and the University of Canberra's Tom Calma are among 22 new fellows accepted into the Australian Academy of Science. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's the dawn of a new era for the Australian Academy of Science which will celebrate its first Indigenous fellow, gender equity for its annual uptake and a changing of the guard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.