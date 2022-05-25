'Dangerous' construction industry continues to put workers at risk: WorkSafe

Canberra construction workers are continually being put at risk by dangerous workplace practices, the ACT's Work Health and Safety Commissioner says.
Jacqueline Agius says she is "frustrated" that the same work health safety breaches are continually being observed, despite a campaign to improve safety.
Advertisement
A special project was launched by WorkSafe ACT following the deaths of two construction workers in early 2020.
"We continue to observe unsafe work practices and significant breaches of the work health and safety laws," Ms Agius said.
"Those responsible are not adequately managing site security or providing suitable worker amenities, and they are not adequately managing falls from heights.
"This is frustrating, disappointing and dangerous."
WorkSafe ACT said since Operation Safe Prospect was launched in 2020, it has issued 2132 notices over 1363 workplace visits.
This means more notices have been issued than locations visited.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The notices issued include 1655 improvement notices, 385 prohibition notices and 92 infringement notices.
WorkSafe ACT is calling for anyone who has witnessed unsafe practices or safety rule breaches to get in contact.
"If you see something on a worksite that isn't right, let us know. If you have hired a builder and your instincts tell you they are cutting corners when it comes to health and safety, reach out to us," the regulator said in a statement.
"You can reach WorkSafe ACT during business hours on 6207 3000, after hours on 0419 120 028 or email us at media@worksafe.act.gov.au."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.