All this background is the context for the current lament by Liberals over their loss of six heartland seats, including Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong, to the teal independents. They only have themselves, their party, and their prime minister to blame - but there is no doubt being in the Coalition did not help their cause. It made the Liberal brand much less attractive in the Liberal heartland. Not only were most Nationals against climate action, but they also had a leader in Joyce who spoke about these issues in the crudest way to appeal to some rural and regional voters. The Nationals are also an especially "blokey" party, represented by Joyce himself. Yet this was an election when women voters made their special distaste for the Coalition quite clear.