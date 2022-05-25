The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/2022 election
Subscriber • Opinion

Liberal Party must rethink its coalition arrangement with the National Party if it wants to survive

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The current debate about the relationship between the two Coalition parties, the Liberals and the Nationals, should emphasise greater transparency. Treating the Coalition as one party is so embedded into political discussion in Australia that it impedes useful discussion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Warhurst

John Warhurst

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal election 2022 opinion
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.