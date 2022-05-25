The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Luke Drever's claim he was coerced into setting up meth lab near Canberra 'fanciful', prosecutor says in Queanbeyan court

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated May 25 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The operation of the meth lab was at a 40-hectare rural property southeast of Canberra. Picture: NSW Police

A fly-in, fly-out meth cooker's claim that his prison friends coerced him into setting up a large-scale clandestine drug lab near Canberra is "fanciful" and that he went into the operation with his "eyes wide opened", a prosecutor has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.