"But Moby Dick just gives you such a great scope to do a comedy show around, really. You've got the whale, you've got Captain Ahab, you've got his pegleg, you've got the beard, you've got Gregory Peck [from the 1956 film], you've got the ship, the crew. It's got all the tropes of ships and crew and pirates and the sea and the vast oceans. It just gives you a great premise to write a comedy show around.