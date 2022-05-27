The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Lano & Woodley return to the Canberra Theatre Centre with their take on Moby Dick

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lano & Woodley, aka Frank Woodley and Colin Lane, bring their show to Canberra in June. Picture: Supplied

Moby Dick. It's one of the world's most famous stories, that in reality, not many people - at least in Australia - know much about.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.