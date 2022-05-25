The ACT recorded 934 new cases in the 24 hours until Tuesday 8pm.
There are 88 people in hospital with the virus, including one in the ICU and one on ventilation.
There are 4981 total active cases in the territory.
Of the new cases, 506 were recorded on PCR tests and 428 via rapid antigen tests.
Since the beginning of the pandemic the ACT has recorded more than 127,000 COVID cases.
Hospitalisations have dipped since a record high last week, which saw numbers in the early 90s and a high of 92.
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer warned territorians on Tuesday that emergency departments were clogged up as the health services struggled with the impact of COVID-19.
Mr Peffer revealed specialist clinics across Canberra's health system are being closed on a daily basis, including a cancer service which was lacking key staff for "the better part of a week".
The ACT recorded 90 hospitalisations on Monday, with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. This reduced on Tuesday, with only one person on a ventilator and one in ICU. This may be the same person.
No deaths have been recorded this week.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
