Life's pretty good when you win a 1968 Ford Mustang.
Canberra local Matt Kimberly is celebrating being in the fast lane after he won the 1968 Quicksilver Mustang Fastback in a Classics for a Cause giveaway.
Advertisement
The car was restored from a Mustang shell in the United States. It was customised to create a one-of-a-kind muscle car and imported to Australia.
Classics for a Cause hosts giveaways of classic cars each month and donates part of the proceeds to their associated veteran charities: PTSD Dogs Australia, Invisible Injuries and SaluteForService.
Since 2019, the profit-for-purpose has donated more than $2.5 million to veteran charities.
Matt said he had been entering the draw for about a year, not with the expectation of winning, but to make a regular donation to charities he supported.
"It's still a little bit mindblowing," he said. "There was a sneaky part of me that thought it was an episode of Candid Camera until the car arrived on the back of a trailer."
Matt's not sure if he will keep or sell the car but hasn't ruled out taking it to Summernats next year.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.