"Our belief was that if we don't help them, we end up with Costco, gyms and coffee shops and that to us is not community," he says. "Community is the personalities behind the businesses, the publican whose family has had the pub for 100 years, the butcher who mows the lawns for the footy club, the hairdressers and mums on the P&Cs, it's the social structure we are connected by."