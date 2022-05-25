The Canberra Times
Aboriginal Tent Embassy calls on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for consultation on Uluru Statement from the Heart

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 25 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 7:30pm
Gwenda Stanley, custodian of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. Picture: Karleen Minney

Aboriginal Tent Embassy representatives say they reject the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and urge Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and incoming Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney to consult with them further.

