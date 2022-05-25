The Canberra Men's Choir will be holding a concert at the Harmonie German Club on Saturday from 2.30pm.
All are invited to come along and enjoy a fun afternoon of music and song.
Entry is $15, payable at the door. Children have free entry.
The list of songs to be performed, we are told, will be an "eclectic mix" with everything from The Beatles' Here Comes the Sun to Blue Moon by The Marcels to the John Denver classic Take Me Home, Country Roads and even a traditional Latin song to name a few.
