The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Men's Choir to perform Saturday, May 28 at Harmonie German Club

May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Canberra Men's Choir, with their musical director and pianist. Picture: Supplied.

The Canberra Men's Choir will be holding a concert at the Harmonie German Club on Saturday from 2.30pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.