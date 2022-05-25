Get some inspiration for the house and garden at The ShowRoom expo at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be more than 50 home and garden exhibitors as well as seminar presentations and even "virtual reality experiences". Explore home design, sustainable living, garden inspiration and living and lifestyle solutions.
The show is open both days 9am to 4pm in the Budawang pavilion. Entry is free. Food and coffee will be on site.
