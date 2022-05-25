AIS-based para-athlete Jake Lappin has a chance to better his favourite moment and win gold at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The 29-year-old has again been selected to compete in the men's 1500m T54 event after winning bronze at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - his first international medal.
"The bronze medal I got in the Gold Coast was pretty awesome. Definitely my favourite moment so far and in front of the home crowd as well," Lappin said.
The Birmingham Games, which run from July 28 to August 8, will be his third Commonwealth Games.
"Honestly I just want to race well and put it all together," Lappin said. "Hopefully I can get a medal, that would be great I think."
Lappin burst onto the international scene when he made the final of the 1500m T54 event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi alongside Australian legends Kurt Fearnley and Richard Colman.
"I was really excited to race properly with some of those big guys like Kurt Fearnley, Josh Cassidy and Richard Colman," he said.
"Racing those guys, I wasn't too nervous actually, just excited at the time."
Being able to learn from the best in Fearnley and Colman has helped shape Lappin into the racer he is today.
"They [Coleman and Fearnley] were both guys I really respected," he said.
"They taught me a lot along my career. Just watching how they raced and positioned their chairs, I think that was really good for me."
Lappin failed to make it past the heats in both the 800m T54 and 400m T54 events at the 2012 London Paralympics and was forced to withdraw from the 2016 Rio Paralympics with illness.
But he found form in 2017 during a series of races in Switzerland, setting three personal bests and breaking Fearnley's national 800m record.
He went on to win the Australian championships in 2018 to automatically qualify for the Games on the Gold Coast.
