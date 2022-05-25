The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

It's not just any Breville toaster - it's part of a 65,000-year culinary journey

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
May 25 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margo Neale, Curator of the Aboriginal Culinary Journey exhibition at the National Museum of Australia. Picture: James Croucher

It's not unusual to have toasters and coffee machines on the brain when it comes to weddings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.