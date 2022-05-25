The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Subscriber

End to industrial relations stalemate beckons for APS agencies, Katy Gallagher says Labor won't tear up consultancy contracts

Finn McHugh
Doug Dingwall
By Finn McHugh, and Doug Dingwall
May 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher. Picture: Karleen Minney

A long stalemate over workplace deals could end as soon as this year for staff in the largest federal agencies, who are expected to emerge as the first public servants able to negotiate better conditions under the Labor government's new industrial relations regime.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.