Alleged Weston Creek skatepark killer claims he was pressured to confess to murder

By Blake Foden
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:10am
State Emergency Service volunteers search an area near the Weston Creek skatepark after the fatal fight. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

An alleged killer claims he was collared in a laundry and pressured to confess to a Canberra skatepark murder by a teenager twice his size, who angrily told him "you're gonna take the rap for this".

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

