Across the political spectrum, more than 75 per cent of the Australian population backs moves to allow the territories to make their own laws regarding voluntary assisted dying. Just before polling day, NSW became the last state to legislate voluntary euthanasia, but for the ACT and the NT that issue has been roadblocked for years - with hardwired conservative Senator Seselja manning the barricade. All efforts to return territory rights were stymied to the very end of the Morrison government.