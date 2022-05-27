The Canberra Times

Cluttercore: Gen Zs revolt against millennial minimalism is grounded in Victorian excess

By Vanessa Brown
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some say Cluttercore is a pandemic response, where our domestic prisons became cocoons filled with stuff that connects us with people and places. Picture: Getty Images

Have you heard maximalism is in and minimalism is out? Rooms bursting at the seams with clashing florals, colourful furniture and innumerable knick-knacks, this is what defines the new interiors trend cluttercore (or bricabracomania).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.