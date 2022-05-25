The Attorney-General has defended extending tough anti-terrorism laws in the ACT which have never been used, arguing territory citizens would be exposed to a worse Commonwealth scheme without the local legislation.
Shane Rattenbury said the ACT's temporary terrorism powers, which allow police to detain terrorism suspects without charge for up to two weeks, had significant human rights safeguards, unlike the Commonwealth laws.
"The ACT laws have been described as 'model laws' and, unlike the Commonwealth laws, we have important legal protections for individuals detained, as well as judicial oversight of the regime," Mr Rattenbury said.
"The bill I have introduced not only continues the laws, but makes further amendments to protect people who may be detained through this regime.
"Although I continue to have in principle concerns with preventative detention, the ACT is faced with the choice between having these laws of our own - with the most robust and accountable human rights protections - or defaulting to the Commonwealth laws."
A spokesperson for ACT Policing confirmed no individuals have been detained in the ACT under the current temporary terrorism powers.
Mr Rattenbury introduced the Terrorism (Extraordinary Temporary Powers) Amendment Bill 2022 to the Legislative Assembly earlier this month.
If passed, the bill would extend the powers afforded to law enforcement agencies until November 2027.
Mr Rattenbury presented an explanatory statement to the Assembly which said terrorism remained an ongoing and dynamic threat in Australia.
"The ACT remains a possible target of terrorist acts, as the seat of the Australian Parliament and Australian government agencies," the statement said.
The amended laws include provisions to better document any injuries people detained under the powers suffer while in custody.
Foreign nationals detained under the act would also be allowed to access diplomatic or consular support, with police required to inform anyone detained of their rights under the laws.
The Assembly's justice and community safety committee will hold a public hearing as part of its inquiry into the bill on June 6.
The committee must report to the Legislative Assembly by July 5.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
