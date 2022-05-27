There are some ways to find relief from your ringing ears Advertising Feature

Kimberley Gordon, BBiomedSc (Hon) MClinAud MAudSA (CCP) MIAA, is an audiologist and the owner of Canberra Audiology. Photo: Supplied

Around one in three people in Australia suffer from tinnitus at some point in their life, and around one in six have constant symptoms. However, relief is available.

Tinnitus presents as a ringing, roaring, whooshing or chirping sound in the ears. While there is no cure, scientific research has proven that real tinnitus relief is possible.

The key is treating the most common underlying cause - hearing loss - alongside coaching to help patients better understand and cope with the irritable sounds they're experiencing.

Miniature miracles

Hearing aids have been widely used in the relief of tinnitus for those with treatable hearing loss. Appropriate amplification through hearing aids provides missing auditory information for the auditory pathway to process, diverting attention away from tinnitus.

But when removed at night for instance, tinnitus can return and continue to be problematic. Being able to provide amplification continually throughout the day and night, as is offered by Phonak Lyric, may offer additional relief.

A study conducted by the University of Melbourne in 2019 investigated tinnitus management, comparing continuous amplification using the Lyric hearing aid with amplification alone, or with the addition of a masking noise (combination device). Results revealed that Lyric was the most appropriate amplification solution for the management of tinnitus.

Essential advice

Combining this intervention with coaching from a qualified hearing expert, such as the team at Canberra Audiology, can bring even greater benefits.

"Clinical evidence has shown that Lyric can be recommended for those who are suitable candidates, to facilitate faster and larger reduction in their tinnitus, due to the fact that they're inserted deep into the ear and worn 24/7 for months at a time" says Kimberley Gordon, owner audiologist of Canberra Audiology.