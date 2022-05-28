Already feeling the freeze? Dr Scott McGregor, co-founder of We Are Feel Good Inc. and skin cancer and cosmetic physician, shares his tips for keeping skin healthy during winter.
Avoid long hot baths or showers
"The idea of running a hot bath or shower after a cold day is tempting, but the hot water can strip your skin of its natural protective oils which can lead to further irritation or redness. Instead, try opting for lukewarm water instead and keeping your shower time to a minimum."
Keep your skin hydrated
"Use a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser that is formulated specifically for sensitive skin and contains emollients to soothe and hydrate irritated skin. Examples of emollients are any type of plant oils/butters such as cacao butter, olive oil, coconut oil and aloe vera."
Avoid harsh cleansers
"Look for gentle cream or oil-based products when reaching for your cleanser. Cream based cleansers tend to be more hydrating which is important for sensitive skin, especially in the cooler months. Avoid harsh cleansers that contain ingredients that will strip your skin and dry it out. To reduce skin sensitivity, look for products that are dermatologically tested, clinically proven and suitable for sensitive skin. Choose mild and unscented/fragrance free products and always do a patch test with any new products to be safe."
SPF everyday
"You should be wearing sunscreen whenever the UV rating is over 3, and guess what? The UV rating is over 3 in most parts of Australia all year long; so even on cooler and cloudier days, be sure not to ditch the SPF. Similar to moisturiser, opt for a gentle, fragrance free SPF formulated specifically for sensitive skin with added emollients."
Maintain a good routine
"A good skin care routine is an all year-round commitment. Knowing your skin type and understanding how it changes as the weather changes is the first step to healthier looking skin."
