The final hurdle for the ACT Brumbies before finals footy has been labelled a "tricky" one, as Moana Pasifika hunts their second win of the season.
Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has not strayed from his hooker rotation for Saturday's fixture, but has opted to rotate some players "that just needed a rest".
Those few include Cadeyrn Neville and Folau Fainga'a, with Nick Frost set to start and Neville to come on as reinforcement later.
Connal McInerney has replaced Fainga'a and beaten Lachlan Lonergan to the starting XV, earning his second start for the season in the No.2 jersey.
"[McInerney] hasn't had a lot of opportunity in the last few weeks, which has been disappointing for him," McKellar said.
"I get that and I've really felt for him, but he's been a really good team man and carried himself well.
"He's trained well and deserves a chance to push these guys to be selected next week, so it's exciting."
The 27-year-old has been earning his stripes in the John I Dent Cup, something McKellar credited for allowing Brumbies players to stay match-fit outside of Super Rugby minutes.
Two names never in doubt to start were Darcy Swain and Tom Wright, as both look set for their 50th cap in Auckland.
And the Brumbies coach had no doubts that both would likely play well into the hundreds in the future.
"They've been consistently in our group, week after week," McKellar said.
"Darcy came through our pathways program and I'm really proud of where he's at with this career at the moment. He's developing into a really good leader, and an important part of our pack.
"Tom is the same, just on the wing. His voice, his detail, his knowledge around the game, the ultimate professional."
Rob Valetini (hamstring) is still being rested, but McKellar remained confident he would be back in form for finals footy next month, as would Luke Reimer.
Reimer went down early in the Brumbies' two-point heartbreak to the Auckland Blues last week, with a suspected medial collateral ligament tear threatening to sideline him for months.
Thankfully that was not the case but, either way, Jahrome Brown is set to make his return from injury and lay claim to the position.
"It's a great opportunity for us to try out a few things that we reviewed from last week, and that's how we're treating it," McKellar said.
"It's a tricky game. Their last game of the year, they'll be well up for it at home in front of their supporters, and family and friends.
"Nothing changes for us ... but if we go a bit flakey and hope that it happens, then we'll be disappointed."
The third-placed side needs to secure as many points as they can against Moana, as a bonus-point performance could push them into second and secure a home finals series.
They will learn if it's a possibility on Friday, if the Canterbury Crusaders fall to the Queensland Reds.
Saturday: Moana Pasifika v ACT Brumbies at Mount Smart Stadium, 5.05pm
Brumbies team: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Connal McInerney, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Cadeyrn Neville, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Rod Iona, 23. Hudson Creighton.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
