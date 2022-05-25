The Canberra Times

Five ways the public service could change under the Albanese government

By Doug Dingwall
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A change in government will bring an about-turn inside the public service, as Labor leans on officials to move fast on its agenda.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.