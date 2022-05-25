The Canberra Times

Tasmania to increase parliament numbers

By Ethan James
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:16am
Tasmania's lower house will increase to 35 MPs under a plan supported by all sides of politics.

The lower house of Tasmania's parliament is set to grow by 10 members, following concerns about politician burnout and a shallow ministerial talent pool.

