The Canberra Times

Progress on return of family to Biloela

By Maeve Bannister
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Substantial progress" has been made on returning the Murugappan family to Biloela, Labor says.

Progress on an asylum seeker family's case to remain in Australia is set to be announced "very soon" after Labor promised to return them home to Biloela.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.