You wouldn't want to be a baitfish on the NSW South Coast right now.
Predatory species - from little 30cm tailor to one metre-long kingfish and tuna - are out in force and looking to fatten up ahead of winter.
You don't have to venture far to find a potential feeding frenzy waiting to happen.
The estuaries are brimming with bait and, unsurprisingly, fishing very well for tailor and salmon.
Conditions are best in the lower reaches at the top of the tide, with plenty of choppers and a few monster salmon to 70cm caught from various systems this week.
Throw small metal slugs or drift a lightly-weighted whitebait for an almost guaranteed hook-up.
Just metres off the rocks and beaches, salmon and tailor are being joined by some much larger pelagics.
Schools of big northern bluefin tuna have been spotted cruising just beyond the breakers around Narooma and Bermagui.
They're feeding on anchovies and moving very quickly up the coast.
There are also large yellowfin tuna in much deeper water off Green Cape, near the Victorian border.
If you miss out on a tuna you will surely strike a salmon, tailor or bonito at some stage.
Baitfish have also been under siege at Montague Island, where the kingfish have finally returned after a lengthy hiatus.
The kings are mostly small but there are definitely legal fish in the mix.
They're smashing schools of slimy mackerel and climbing all over metal jigs and soft plastics.
Elsewhere, it's prime time to chase big winter bream with lures around the estuarine snags and weed-beds.
There's a good chance hard-bodied minnows twitched in and around cover will be latched upon by fish in the 40cm class.
Productive systems include Wallaga Lake, Tuross, Mogareeka Inlet and St Georges Basin.
