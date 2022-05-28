The Canberra Times
Home/News/Science and technology

Ask Fuzzy: Cows produce methane - does that matter?

By Dr Janet Berry, Vets for Climate Action
May 28 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cow produces 250 to 500 litres of methane a day. Picture: Shutterstock

Cows give us milk, cheese, yoghurt and meat. Their hides become a handbag, a saddle or violin strings, depending on your fancy. And they are a source of critical medicines such as insulin.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Science and technology
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.