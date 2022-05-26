Some eight-and-a-half years after his home was raided, trial dates have been fixed for former ACT deputy chief minister Bernard Collaery against his "desires and wishes".
On Thursday morning, ACT Supreme Court registrar Jayne Reece set Collaery's trial down to start on October 24.
Advertisement
Ms Reece did so in accordance with orders made last week by Justice David Mossop, who expressed a desire to "terminate procedural effort" and progress the long-running case.
Collaery, 77, is pleading not guilty to five charges alleging breaches of the Intelligence Services Act.
Four of the charges allege the Canberra lawyer illegally revealed classified information in media interviews.
The other accuses him of conspiring with his former client, the ex-Australian Secret Intelligence Service spy known as Witness K, to communicate such information to the government of East Timor.
The charges concern the public exposure of a 2004 espionage operation, which involved Australian spies bugging a government building in East Timor during sensitive negotiations about lucrative oil and gas reserves.
The case against Collaery kicked off in December 2013, when Australian Security Intelligence Organisation operatives raided his home and office.
At the time, he was in The Hague to represent East Timor as it took action against Australia in the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
Collaery was later summonsed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court in September 2018.
Since then, his case has been bogged down in the Supreme Court by battles with successive federal attorney-generals, who have sought to have significant parts of his trial closed to the public under national security information laws.
The long-running saga left Justice Mossop, who described one aspect of the fight as "another front in [a] greater war", to ask last November if the matter would ever finish.
The judge lamented "processes which never seem to end" as he wondered whether the case would just get "stuck in a perpetual vortex".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Justice Mossop put his foot down last week, ordering that the matter be listed before Ms Reece for the purpose of fixing trial dates.
One of Collaery's barristers, Phillip Boulten SC, resisted the case being sped up on Thursday.
"Setting this matter down for trial at the moment is against the desires and wishes of the accused, I must say," Mr Boulten told Ms Reece.
Advertisement
Both he and prosecutor Christopher Tran raised difficulties in terms of their availability on proposed trial dates later this year, but Mr Boulten acknowledged that Ms Reece was "probably tied" by the orders Justice Mossop had made.
Ms Reece ultimately listed the trial to commence on October 24, noting it had an estimated duration of four or five weeks.
The dates may yet have to change, with Mr Boulten indicating the trial would take much longer than that if a preliminary appeal listed in July was upheld.
Witness K, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, was sentenced last year to a suspended three-month jail term.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.