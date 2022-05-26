The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court lists trial of lawyer Bernard Collaery for October

By Blake Foden
Updated May 26 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:30am
Lawyer Bernard Collaery, who is due to stand trial in October. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Some eight-and-a-half years after his home was raided, trial dates have been fixed for former ACT deputy chief minister Bernard Collaery against his "desires and wishes".

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

