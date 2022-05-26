The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court receives victim impact statements in sentencing of coach Stephen Porter

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:30am
Stephen Porter outside court prior to him being remanded in custody. Picture: Blake Foden

The "dark chapters of heartache" written by a junior Australian rules football coach have been laid bare as the Canberra paedophile's victims detailed the devastating impact of his crimes.

