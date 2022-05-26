Canberra flu cases soar, but free vaccines not being considered

Flu is spreading among young people in Canberra as the median age of new cases is 20, a new report from ACT Health has said.
Cases of influenza also continue to track higher than pre-pandemic years and are at similar levels to the horror flu season in 2019.
However, there are no plans to make the flu vaccine free in the ACT.
The rising cases are placing further pressure on Canberra's health system.
There were 323 new cases of influenza in the fortnight to May 22, bringing the total number of cases in the territory so far this year to 687.
The number of cases being notified each week has been on par with the levels seen in 2019, where about 4000 were infected with the virus.
Health authorities say that a substantial proportion of the new influenza cases were associated with transmission from workplaces and share houses.
The report also said there had been expanded testing targeted at these cohorts.
While cases of flu are growing, the ACT is not set to follow other states and offer the influenza vaccine for free.
Queensland had made the jab free until the end of June and NSW is expected to announce a similar program next week.
Victorian Premier Dan Andrews confirmed on Wednesday that the state was considering doing the same. South Australia and Western Australia are also making similar considerations.
But an ACT Health spokesman did not say the territory was considering the same. He said free vaccinations were offered to vulnerable groups and there were also subsidised vaccines available at GPs and pharmacies.
"This year the ACT government is offering influenza vaccinations for free to targeted groups at our COVID-19 access and sensory immunisation clinic," the spokesman said.
"Subsidised flu vaccinations are also available for priority groups at GPs and pharmacies through the Commonwealth's National Immunisation Program."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
