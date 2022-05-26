The increase in Greens and independent seats has also been a case of great relief for young people. Young people have shown clearly that they value impact-oriented, and immediate actions when it comes to climate policies, and a strict deviation away from any advocacy for coal and mines. We don't need to look any further than the climate change rallies, and school strikes that have been powerful across the country which were majorly organised and led by young people. It is safe to say that the decisions the new government make on youth-related issues such as the cost of living, mental health, and climate policies will be looked at very closely by young people and youth-led advocacy groups.

