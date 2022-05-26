The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

COVID hospitalisation continues to decline in Canberra on May 26 as booster eligibility announced

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:15am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of people in ACT hospitals with COVID has declined, with 85 reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.