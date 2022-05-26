The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

ACT government to auction vacant land at block 4, section 57 on Northbourne Avenue, Turner for residential development

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:55am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Block 4, section 57 in Turner will go to auction on June 28. Picture: Supplied

The ACT government will release a vacant block of land on Northbourne Avenue in Canberra's north primed for a large residential development.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.