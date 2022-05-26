ACT government signs contract for CIT Woden campus

The Canberra Times
ACT government signs contract with Lendlease for CIT Woden campus

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:00am
The ACT government has signed a contract with Lendlease Building for the construction of the new Canberra Institute of Technology Woden campus, which will be completed in 2025.

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

