Some of the people subjected to a man's "almost deranged", drug-induced crime spree across Canberra have been left living in fear, with one also scared for his three-year-old daughter and another now has memory issues after being headbutted.
Kodie Athol White, 21, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday for sentencing after pleading guilty to a raft of burglary, robbery and theft charges that occurred on December 5-7.
He also admitted assault and possessing a prohibited substance.
The court heard that it was the second of those three days when White wreaked most of his havoc, targeting about half a dozen people, including a 15-year-old boy on a bus.
White threatened and accused the boy of rape before stealing some of his items, including a mobile phone, shoes and jumper.
In another incident, White headbutted a man before placing a knife on the victim's neck to demand his belonging, including clothes, which White then wore.
In Narrabundah, he followed a man and his three-year-old daughter on a street then confronted and threatened them, saying the man had been "testing me".
A while later, another man was putting his daughter in his car when White approached in an intimidating and threatening manner.
The offender spat at the man and threatened to kill him and his daughter.
The next day, White with a co-accused ransacked a Braddon apartment complex, which a court previously heard included eggs and a photo of the Rat Pack among other items.
On the first day of his crime spree, White, armed with a gun, stole a man's Christmas presents after demanding weed.
Five victim impact statements were tendered to the court.
The man in Narrabundah said he was fearful of threats to himself and his three-year-old daughter and was now apprehensive about going to the shops.
The victim who was assaulted said his memory has deteriorated and now relies on his wife for support. He also carries an umbrella for protection.
The man whose Christmas presents were stolen said his life has changed, he longer feels safe at home and he entered a state of hyper vigilance for a time.
The court heard that White, who was on bail at the time of the offending, attributed all of his offending to his drug use.
Justice Michael Elkaim described that attribution as being "consistent with the almost deranged manner in which the offences were committed and his limited memory of what occurred".
"Once again, the scourge of drugs has destroyed the hopes of normal life for an already damaged young man," Justice Elkaim said.
"His background must be taken into account, but so too must public deterrence and the sheer unacceptability of people roaming the streets threatening and attacking innocent people."
The judge dismissed White's lawyer calling for a community-based sentence, saying the offences were "too serious and too many" for one to be considered.
"In addition the offender has a history of a breach of orders while being allowed to be in the community," Justice Elkaim said.
He noted the offender has good prospects of rehabilitation because his drug addiction is "capable of being addressed" and he has a supportive partner.
White, who has never been employed and was born in Canberra as an only child, was sentenced to two years and nine months' jail backdated to March this year.
With a non-parole period of 20 months, he will be eligible for release in November 2023.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
