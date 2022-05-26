As the US limps through its post-school massacre routine, Anthony Albanese has made the most emphatic intervention from a sitting Australian leader.
It dovetails with a Biden administration pushing stronger gun control, but may be remembered if an increasingly radical Republican Party reclaims the White House in 2024.
Advertisement
Australian leaders are usually hesitant to weigh in on issues animating Washington, often to the chagrin of their voters.
But Albanese showed a willingness to buck that trend even as opposition leader, demanding Scott Morrison outline the virtues of democracy to Donald Trump after the Capitol Hill insurrection.
Now, with 19 children and two adults slaughtered during the latest school rampage in Texas, the newly-minted prime minister went beyond simply defending Australia's response to the Port Arthur massacre.
"It is just astonishing that it continues to happen ... The US democratic system in their Congress and their Senate needs to act on this," he told the ABC on Thursday.
"They can't continue to have these tragedies occur. It's far too often."
The comments hold a particular cachet coming from an Australian; the country's response to its own massacre in 1996 becomes a fixation on both sides of America's gun divide following each mass shooting.
And after a positive first meeting with Joe Biden this week, they provide international backing for a President pushing for tepid restrictions by global standards.
"The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a store and buy weapons of war, designed and marketed to kill, is ... wrong. It just violates common sense," President Biden said on Thursday morning.
The United States Studies Centre's Bruce Wolpe, who served as a senior advisor to Julia Gillard, believes a deep "resonance" with Biden meant Albanese "felt safe in expressing himself" on gun laws.
He thinks Albanese's comments serve both sides of the fledgling partnership, with each mass shooting causing "collateral damage to America's image as a great democracy".
"The overwhelming majority of the country shares the sentiment of what the prime minister has expressed: revulsion and horror at the carnage in Texas," he said.
"I think President Biden actually welcomes [the comments], as difficult as it is for the US to be criticised.
"It allows him to show to the American people that the US is so out of step with global standards, among democracies and allies."
The conditions have not always been ripe for Australian leaders to intervene so stridently.
Morrison spent much of his prime ministership navigating the erratic presidency of Trump, glass-jawed and with a stridently pro-gun base.
Advertisement
Gillard saved her most pointed criticism of the US gun lobby for her post-parliament career, after Barack Obama's modest attempts at gun reform were rejected by lawmakers.
READ MORE:
Even John Howard, architect of Australia's gun reforms and regular target of the National Rifle Association, has been wary of appearing sanctimonious.
"I don't come in any way to lecture the President of the United States or the American Congress. Americans will decide how to handle this issue," he said in 2013.
"I'm not setting myself up as a judge; all I'm doing is providing information as to what happened in Australia and what worked in Australia."
Advertisement
But less than a week into his tenure, Albanese is pulling no punches.
"Some of the representatives in Texas seem to be more concerned about students wearing masks than they were about students carrying automatic weapons," he said.
One of those representatives is Ted Cruz, a former presidential candidate and possible cabinet member if the Republicans reclaim the White House in 2024. Cruz is blaming a lack of bulletproof doors for the carnage.
But regardless of the Texan's personal fortunes, Albanese may soon be dealing with an extreme and pro-gun Republican Party in the White House.
Advertisement
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.