What is the science behind the ACT's kangaroo cull?

By Letters to the Editor
May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Many Canberrans are strongly opposed to the shooting of kangaroos on the ACT's reserves. Picture: Andrew Sheargold.

The ACT Conservator stated on April 13 that the ACT Environment Directorate "does not know" the kangaroo population of the ACT, nor specifically, the kangaroo population of the Canberra Nature Park where the annual kangaroo cull takes place. And yet, he confidently claims that another 1650 need to be "removed" from nine of the reserves. Some of these reserves have been 'culled' many times before, and their kangaroo populations have been decimated. Anyone who walks in reserves such as Mt Majura, Mt Ainslie, Goorooyarroo and Callum Brae knows how few kangaroos have survived repeated slaughter over the past twelve years.

