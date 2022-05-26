The ACT Conservator stated on April 13 that the ACT Environment Directorate "does not know" the kangaroo population of the ACT, nor specifically, the kangaroo population of the Canberra Nature Park where the annual kangaroo cull takes place. And yet, he confidently claims that another 1650 need to be "removed" from nine of the reserves. Some of these reserves have been 'culled' many times before, and their kangaroo populations have been decimated. Anyone who walks in reserves such as Mt Majura, Mt Ainslie, Goorooyarroo and Callum Brae knows how few kangaroos have survived repeated slaughter over the past twelve years.
The kangaroos at Farrer Ridge, where the first "cull" was carried out in 2021 were almost completely wiped out.
This so-called Kangaroo Management Program is seriously flawed. It is unscientific, unnecessary and cruel. The ACT government needs to acknowledge the genuine concerns of many of its constituents and stop this appalling slaughter of innocent wildlife before it is too late.
I live next to a reserve that was one of the first to be targeted in an earlier kangaroo cull.Our neighbourhood was unhappy with the loss of our local kangaroo family and I subsequently made inquires of the directorate. I was told the kangaroo cull was necessary as the animals were starving due to the drought.
I accepted the reasoning as rational and humane. However since the initial cull I have seen cull numbers increase and the reasons given for the killing change .
The present rationale is grassland and species protection as kangaroo numbers are considered unsustainable and damaging to the grassland habitats.
Ecologists differ on the impact kangaroos actually make on the Canberra reserves. The necessity for the numbers and methods of kangaroo destruction is likewise debatable.
Cull shooters are hired on five-year contracts, a clear indication that kangaroo eradication in the ACT reserves is ongoing government policy.
So once again begins the ongoing slaughter of 1650 kangaroos across the ACT.
The ACT Environmental Directorate has absolute authority, without oversight to call for the cull and likewise the authority to halt the present killing and call for a review.
The choice is clear. Do we continue the outdated colonial tradition of native species eradication or do we genuinely value and protect our iconic species?
In time, if we don't consider all options when developing our environmental policies, kangaroos could disappear altogether from our ACT landscape.
We call on the government to review this policy with some urgency.
I read the recent article "The Power of Pocock" (canberratimes.com.au, May 26) with great interest, having volunteered in the campaign and spoken with the journalist about my experience.
It was disappointing to read the finished product. It seemed to miss almost the entire thrust of my discussion with the author; that for me, supporting David was about supporting a quality candidate with a high enough profile to unseat Zed Seselja, who I felt didn't have the best interests of Canberra at heart. This was the "tactic" referred to but not explained in the article.
We all had a chance to do something meaningful for our community. This was not about me, but about something much bigger and more important.
You reported that former environment minister Sussan Ley might have been throwing her hat in the ring for Liberal Party leadership ("Ley not ruling herself out for leadership", canberratimes.com.au, May 24. Thankfully, she has now withdrawn.
Much as I would like to support a woman over a man, Ley must rank as the most incompetent environment minister the country has ever seen. Her failure to table the latest State of the Environment report before the election, despite her department giving it to her at the end of December, makes us question her ethical judgement as well.
Although she subsequently won her appeal against the decision in March, nevertheless, there had been a court decision that found she did have a duty of care to protect young people from the climate crisis when assessing fossil fuel developments.
This related to her approval of the proposal by Whitehaven Coal to expand the Vickery coalmine. The bigger question should have been: "What is any environment minister doing approving a coalmine expansion when we are in a climate crisis?" Did she not read the literature on climate? How could she be so ignorant?
Let's hope Labor gives us an environment minister who understands that their brief is to actually protect the environment, not harm it.
Your editorial "Seselja hoist on his own petard", canberratimes.com.au, May 25 got it exactly right.
I note, however, that you failed to mention one of the highlights of this man's splendid feats of statesmanship in his relentless fight for the citizens of the ACT. In 2018 Senator Seselja was one of the 28 senators who voted in favour of Senator Pauline Hanson's motion acknowledging "the deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on Western civilisation" and "that it is okay to be white" (Senate Hansard, 15 October 2018, pages 7118 - 7120).
Long lines of peaceful, chatting voters. Not a policeman in sight. The only concern, to get a sizzled sausage before they run out. Oldies with sticks taken to the head of the queue, no worries.
Gracious speeches in acceptance of defeat. Former prime minister's finest hour, as he congratulates his successor. Joy, but no triumphalism by the new incumbent - just an affirmation that the promised reforms will now be enacted.
It is easy to be proud that one is Australian.
Nothing sums up the reason why the Liberal Party has lost so much of its base at the election than the comments from the outgoing member for Goldstein, Tim Wilson.
He said that he had faced a well-resourced group of forces that had joined to oust him from office.
"Every election is tough in an electorate but what we've seen is an unholy alliance come together," he said. "GetUp, Extinction Rebellion, the Labor Party, the Greens, all abandoning their traditional camps to back behind a journalist and frankly, the ABC's given them a dream run as well".
Do you notice what's missing? Not even a suggestion that maybe the problem is that the Liberals have not been listening. It's all someone else's fault. Talk about an elitist, born to rule attitude.
It also says a lot about what he actually thinks of his former constituents and their ability to sort through the bull for the truth. I actually think that is exactly what they have done, and that is why they have relegated him to the position of "former member for Goldstein".
Oh, and nothing like having a parting shot at the ABC on the ABC. I wonder what he will say to his Liberal mates in the Murdoch press who didn't succeed in getting him over the line?
Ian Warden started his column "Thank God for compulsory voting" (canberratimes.com.au, May 22) by writing "If I believed in God..." inferring that he does not, he goes on to say "one of the things I would always be thanking Him for in my prayers would be for his gift to Australia of compulsory voting". To whom does he pray? A little idol somewhere near Kathmandu?
Be that as it may, there is no doubt that compulsory voting does ensure that those entitled to do have some say in how this nation is governed. Warden gives the impression that he is no LNP supporter and is probably well left of centre on the political spectrum though he gives no indication as to whether he relished the chaotic and dysfunctional years of government between 2007-2013.
However he obviously enjoyed foxtrotting his way to vote in order to "exorcise Morrison from our lives".
Where our voting system fails is by not acknowledging a "first-past-the-post" candidate as the elected winner in an electorate. By all means have these idiotic independent parties like the "Party, Party, Party" in Canberra, which Warden may remember from years ago. A vote for such an independent indicates disillusionment with the major parties. The UK system ensures that there will seldom if ever be a hung parliament and that the elected majority has a mandate to govern in its own right. The sooner "first past the post" is introduced into this great nation the more likely we are to have stable governments with no revolving-door party leaderships.
While Scott Morrison's critics have every right to be scornful of his Christian faith, it was interesting to note that Anthony Albanese referred to his Catholic faith as a major part of his life. Can I assume that Morrison's critics will transfer similar criticism to Albanese's Catholic beliefs?
I am intrigued that (hopefully ex) Senator Seselja is proud of the campaign that he ran. His campaign was narrow, nasty and negative. I've seen 16-year-olds running for school captain run better campaigns.
Your editorial "Strong Senate independent best choice for ACT" (canberratimes.com.au, May 19) comments, "The ACT only has two senators. It would be in Canberra's best interests if one of them was independent". I would have added "and the other was not Zed Seselja".
The dinosaurs led by Paul Murray and Chris Kenny in Murdoch's and the Coalition's Jurassic Park are taking all the necessary steps towards extinction. Hallelujah.
It's the end of an era, the Howard era. This era wasn't ended by a leader, Turnbull, but by voters and moderate fellow travellers. Howard's was never the party of Menzies but it took us a long time to learn that.
It is time for the Liberal Party to change its name. It is no longer a 'broad church'. Their name should reflect what they really are and that is not liberal, it is conservative.
Dave Sharma was voted out by the PC people. Dave please become an independent voice in Australian politics. We need intelligent men in our Parliament.
Canberra averages about one road death per month. During National Road Safety Week (May 16 to 22) Canberra had three road deaths. Perhaps it should be re-named, "National Road Danger Week".
Ian Morison (Letters, May 25) alluded to allegations of corruption in the Queensland Labor government, but didn't allude to allegations of corruption in the Morrison Coalition government.
Brian Wenn (Letters, May 25), needs to read Jonathan Swift's 1729 treatise, A Modest Proposal, in which he advocates the slaughter of Irish babies as food for English landowners. He would then appreciate Michael Dillon's advocacy of SAS experience for department heads as being right up there with the great man.
Che Baker's adventure into the electric vehicle world ("Great Scott! DeLorean set to become electric", May 25, p3) is off to a shaky start: the rear tyre looks a little flat.
