Where our voting system fails is by not acknowledging a "first-past-the-post" candidate as the elected winner in an electorate. By all means have these idiotic independent parties like the "Party, Party, Party" in Canberra, which Warden may remember from years ago. A vote for such an independent indicates disillusionment with the major parties. The UK system ensures that there will seldom if ever be a hung parliament and that the elected majority has a mandate to govern in its own right. The sooner "first past the post" is introduced into this great nation the more likely we are to have stable governments with no revolving-door party leaderships.