Tom Rogic's "great year" on the pitch can only be topped by one thing, getting Australia to the World Cup in Qatar.
The Canberran is in the best form of his career, and the rest of Australia's footballers have agreed, but he remains focused on the 2022 World Cup despite his unconfirmed future in clubland.
Rogic took out the top men's gong for the first time at the 2022 Dolan Warren Awards on Thursday night, as his peers recognised his year on the pitch.
"I'd just like to say what a huge honour it is for me to be named the PFA men's footballer of the year," he said.
"To win this award, voted for by my peers, is something very special."
The 29-year-old's award win comes off the back of a fairytale send off from his former Scottish club, Celtic FC, this month.
Rogic bid farewell to the club, and former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou, following nine years in the green and white.
While he has not announced where he is headed next, he acknowledged the role Celtic played in the POTY award.
"I'd also like to thank all my teammates and everyone at my club, as I'm aware that this award is a reflection upon the great success that we've had this year," Rogic said.
"It's been a great year, and hopefully we'll be able to top it off with qualification for another World Cup with the Socceroos."
Securing Australia's qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup appears to be at the front of Rogic's mind heading into next month's playoffs.
The Socceroos will face the United Arab Emirates in a do-or-die match on June 7, and if they are successful, will then have to beat Peru to secure their ticket to Qatar.
Although Rogic's future in clubland remains undecided, playing options for the in-form midfielder seem bright following 16 trophies with Celtic.
The notorious man of few words turned to social media to reflect on what it all meant.
"I feel very lucky to have been able to spend so many amazing years at such a great club," he wrote on Instagram.
"To have played for the club 273 times and won 16 trophies has been a dream come true.
"To all the managers, coaches and staff members I have worked with at the club, it has been a pleasure working together. Thank you all for helping me become a better player and person.
"Lastly, to the fans who have supported me in my time here, thank you. To everyone who was at Celtic Park last weekend, thank you for the perfect farewell. It was a special day that will live with me forever."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
