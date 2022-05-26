Take a Yeribee tour of Parliament House during Reconciliation Week

Mark Reconciliation Week by joining a Yeribee tour about Indigenous peoples' experiences of Parliament House.
The tours run daily at Parliament House from 9.30am and take about 50 minutes. They are free but bookings are essential here.
Hear the stories of Indigenous parliamentarians, explore the site history of Parliament House and view artworks from the Parliament House Art Collection by celebrated Indigenous artists.
In the 30th anniversary year of the Mabo decision, see archival photographs, videos and artworks exploring its impact on Australia.
Also see the Apology to Australia's Indigenous Peoples and Yirrkala Bark Petitions when you visit the Members' Hall.
The tour meets in the Marble Foyer of Parliament House 10 minutes prior to tour start time.
